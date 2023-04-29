First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading Up 3.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.02 and last traded at $143.31. Approximately 414,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 425,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

