FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FE stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 5,304,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,230. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

