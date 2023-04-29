Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,842 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

