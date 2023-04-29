FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 1.8%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.45 and last traded at $156.26. 10,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $153.53.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82.

Get FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.