Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of FHTX opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 533,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

