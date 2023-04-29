Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of FHTX opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.12.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
