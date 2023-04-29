Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

