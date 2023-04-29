Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$5.07. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 471,198 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.089264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

