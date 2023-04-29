Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forum Merger IV by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $13,606,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMIV remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,001. Forum Merger IV has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

