FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,000. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,191,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,308,000 after acquiring an additional 171,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average of $176.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

