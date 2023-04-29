FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,662 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. 4,254,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,833. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

