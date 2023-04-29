FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $10.27 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 195,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

AVGO stock traded up $8.09 on Friday, hitting $626.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $621.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

