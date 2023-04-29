FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.97. The company had a trading volume of 419,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,508. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.54.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.