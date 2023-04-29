FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

