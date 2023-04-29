FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,037. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

