FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,834 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

