FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

MA traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $380.03. 3,107,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

