FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,445 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,445 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.79. 1,138,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

