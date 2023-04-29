FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

