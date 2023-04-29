Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.31. 122,515,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,644,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

