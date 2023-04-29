Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.37. 4,094,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

