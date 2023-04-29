Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.27. 708,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.