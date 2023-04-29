Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,142 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 1,995,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

