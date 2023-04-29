Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

SYK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,250. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

