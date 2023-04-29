Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 17,998 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,725,000 after purchasing an additional 389,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 13,687,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,355. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

