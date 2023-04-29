Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 735 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 10,005,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

