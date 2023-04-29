Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 737 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. 6,575,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,958. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

