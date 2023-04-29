Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.