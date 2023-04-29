Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 2.6%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

