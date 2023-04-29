Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $11.37. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 12,458 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Stories

