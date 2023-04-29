FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $64.55 million and approximately $712,483.76 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

