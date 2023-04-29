G999 Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $11,676.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.