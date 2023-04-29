Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Down 1.7%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86. 30,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 42,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

