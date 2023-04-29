Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $114.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

