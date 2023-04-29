General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

