Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.45. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 136,382 shares.

Genius Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 68.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Featured Articles

