Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. 1,709,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,459. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Gentex

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

