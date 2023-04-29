Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.81 ($0.16). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 42,038 shares changing hands.

Getech Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Getech Group

In other news, insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £5,130.56 ($6,407.59). 24.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Getech Group

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

