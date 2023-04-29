Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in April

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 110,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

GSMG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 476,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

