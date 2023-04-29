Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Golden Predator Mining Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.

