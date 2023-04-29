Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GSIE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,146. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.