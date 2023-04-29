Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.