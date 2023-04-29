Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $506.05

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.05 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.47). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.37), with a volume of 22,597 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.21 million, a PE ratio of -6,450.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.66.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

About Gooch & Housego

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16,250.00%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

