Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $506.05

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.05 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.47). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.37), with a volume of 22,597 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Gooch & Housego Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £129.21 million, a PE ratio of -6,450.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.66.
Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend
About Gooch & Housego
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.