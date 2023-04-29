Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE opened at $34.17 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

