Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.19 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.45. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875 ($24,822.03). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

