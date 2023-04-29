Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 608,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

