Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,055 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $377.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

