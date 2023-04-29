Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

