Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,223 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $226,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 908,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,902,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,373,000 after buying an additional 151,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

