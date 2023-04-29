Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,900 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.32% of Service Co. International worth $140,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.