Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.49) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
