Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.49) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Featured Articles

